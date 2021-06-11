Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) rose 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 7,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

BBAJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52.

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

