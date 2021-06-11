BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXS. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of BXS stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 820,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.