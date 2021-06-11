Band Protocol Price Hits $6.98 on Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.98 or 0.00018793 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $143.10 million and $36.98 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00827240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00087843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

