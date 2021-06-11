BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.94 Million

Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will announce sales of $232.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.20 million to $240.26 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $944.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $974.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $998.39 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of BKU opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.18. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,927 shares of company stock valued at $474,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.