Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.09% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.87. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 964 shares of company stock worth $27,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

