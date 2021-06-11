Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,172,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.87% of Banner worth $275,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Banner by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Banner by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.