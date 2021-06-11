Barclays Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.33 ($29.80).

ETR:AIXA opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €17.53. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 12 month high of €20.35 ($23.94). The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

