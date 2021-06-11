Base Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00004110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $45,173.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00775018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,026,105 coins and its circulating supply is 718,689 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.