BASIC Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, BASIC has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00765712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.