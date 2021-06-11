Basid Coin (BASID) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.39 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $57.90 million and $4.39 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.44 or 0.00775518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,397,845 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

