Beacon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,373.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $2,373.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00006589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028001 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001509 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001980 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

