Beam (BEAM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.32 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001483 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,087,400 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

