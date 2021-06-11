Beaxy (BXY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $85.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $85.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.07 or 0.00834563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

