Beer Money Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27,836.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $231,806.74 and $27,836.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00059838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.50 or 0.00799526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00086204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00045016 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,500,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

