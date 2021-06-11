Beetle Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $426,488.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $301,084.83 and $426,488.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

