BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen Sells 3,164 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BeiGene stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,825. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.70.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

