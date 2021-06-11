Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0702 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $68.85 million and $121,082.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

