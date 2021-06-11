Belt (BELT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00170183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.38 or 0.01168476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,726.35 or 1.00177247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.