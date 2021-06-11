Belt Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.24 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.87 or 0.00064607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $76.94 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00059699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00173129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00195122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.90 or 0.01182368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,921.59 or 0.99920028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 3,222,772 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

