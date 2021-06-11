Benchmark Initiates Coverage on NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.88% from the stock’s current price.

NGAC stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. NextGen Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGAC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.