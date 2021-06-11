Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Acquires A$50,027.13 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) insider Vicki Carter purchased 4,633 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.80 ($7.71) per share, with a total value of A$50,027.13 ($35,733.67).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.