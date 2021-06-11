Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bentley Systems worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.56.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $9,707,561.50. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

