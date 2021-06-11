Beowulf 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,930.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $1,930.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

