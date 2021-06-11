Beowulf (BWF) Price Hits $0.0118

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beowulf has a total market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $2,187.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beowulf

Beowulf is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

