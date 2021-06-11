BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Market Cap Reaches $6.97 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $434,273.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00759273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00084447 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

