Berry Data (BRY) Price Reaches $1.47 on Top Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $80,895.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00149283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.84 or 0.01105272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.65 or 1.00625661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002623 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

