BetterBetting (BETR) Trading Up 43,024.5% Over Last Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

