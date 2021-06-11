Bezant (BZNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,192.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 601.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Bezant has traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $938,186.99 and approximately $4,192.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.29 or 0.00810904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

