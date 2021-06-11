B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report $444.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.00 million and the highest is $464.80 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $512.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $32.75 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.