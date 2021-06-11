BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $510.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510.00 million and the highest is $510.10 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $519.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BGC Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BGC Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

