BIDR (BIDR) Price Up 0.8% This Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.75 million and $12.45 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00166788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00194721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.96 or 0.01160694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,156.07 or 0.99840382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.