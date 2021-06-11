Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $182.45. Biglari shares last traded at $181.95, with a volume of 6,514 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 30.31%.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 17,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.