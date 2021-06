Bill Identity Limited (ASX:BID) Insider Acquires A$25,000.00 in Stock

Bill Identity Limited (ASX:BID) insider David Hancock acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).

David Hancock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, David Hancock acquired 100,000 shares of Bill Identity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,000.00 ($43,571.43).

On Thursday, April 29th, David Hancock acquired 100,000 shares of Bill Identity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,000.00 ($46,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Bill Identity Limited, a technology company, provides utility bill expense management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company's cloud-based platform simplifies the complex utility bill management process by using automation and enables organizations to have complete control over their utility spend.

