Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.21 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $54.08 billion and $2.21 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $352.46 or 0.00944368 BTC on exchanges.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
