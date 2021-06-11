Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $9.58 billion and approximately $3.75 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00056694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00755406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00084142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.21 or 0.07766816 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,577,984,008 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

