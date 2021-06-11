BinaryX Price Hits $6.09 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $6.09 or 0.00016375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $20,612.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $782.45 or 0.02104696 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

