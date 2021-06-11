Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Insider Sells $351,163.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kim Kelderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00.

TECH traded up $8.14 on Friday, reaching $443.94. The company had a trading volume of 174,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,778. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $29,485,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

