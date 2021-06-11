Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.02 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $17.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.06. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.78 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $414.71 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

