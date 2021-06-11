Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $414.71 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

