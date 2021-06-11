Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Acquired by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) by 243.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 2.01% of Biomerica worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Biomerica by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Biomerica by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,922. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.72. Biomerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

