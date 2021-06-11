bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $108.55

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $108.55 and last traded at $108.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMXMF shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. bioMérieux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.20.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

