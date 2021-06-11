Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4,075.90

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,075.90 ($53.25) and traded as low as GBX 4,000 ($52.26). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,150 ($54.22), with a volume of 856 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £216.17 million and a PE ratio of 31.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,075.90.

Get Bioventix alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.