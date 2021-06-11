Bit-Z Token (BZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the US dollar. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.44 or 0.00775518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

