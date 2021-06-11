Bitball Treasure Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.01 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $105.01 million and approximately $506,699.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $233.35 or 0.00650936 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

