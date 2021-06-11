Bitcloud Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $737,717.91 and $19.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,127.19 or 0.99876902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00032022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00371915 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00448733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.70 or 0.00825055 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003544 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,771,025 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

