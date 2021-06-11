bitCNY Hits 24-Hour Volume of $901,700.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $901,700.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

