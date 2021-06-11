Bitcoin Cash ABC Market Cap Tops $378.44 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $378.44 million and $3.52 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $20.38 or 0.00054488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,394.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.69 or 0.01555533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00441757 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001221 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

