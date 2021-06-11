Bitcoin Classic Price Down 37.1% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $176,952.15 and $28,497.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00028444 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002613 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

