Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.12 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $70.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.95 or 0.00158378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00338488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00215127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

