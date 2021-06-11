Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $822,180.26

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 1,161.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 794.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $822,180.26 and $549.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars.

